Kelly Clarkson Offers Rare Glimpse of her Children at Home

Jan 14, 2022 @ 12:00pm

 

Kelly Clarkson returned to social media, for the first time in 2022, to share what she and her kids have been up to.

Clarkson posted a picture of her very big T.V., and a scene from the popular children’s movie, Encanto.

Our third night in a row to watch Encanto ha! My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good,” Kelly captioned the post.

Clarkson is the mother of two, River, seven, and Remi, five.

She just sold the $6.5 million dollar Tennessee mansion, in which they had lived while she was still married.

