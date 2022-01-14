Kelly Clarkson Offers Rare Glimpse of her Children at Home

Kelly Clarkson returned to social media, for the first time in 2022, to share what she and her kids have been up to.
Clarkson posted a picture of her very big T.V., and a scene from the popular children’s movie, Encanto.
“Our third night in a row to watch Encanto ha! My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good,” Kelly captioned the post.
Clarkson is the mother of two, River, seven, and Remi, five.
She just sold the $6.5 million dollar Tennessee mansion, in which they had lived while she was still married.