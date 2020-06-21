Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon, Zac Efron, and More to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced their 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class. There are 35 honorees. Here is a snapshot of some of the honorees and categories.
Motion Picture: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LeBeouf.
TV: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Dr. OZ, Jenifer Lewis.
Radio: Big Boy
Music: Missy Elliott, Kelly Clarkson, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Salt n Pepa.
The date of the ceremony has not been announced yet.