Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon, Zac Efron, and More to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jun 21, 2020 @ 6:18am

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced their 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame Class. There are 35 honorees. Here is a snapshot of some of the honorees and categories.

Motion Picture: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LeBeouf.
TV: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Dr. OZ, Jenifer Lewis.
Radio: Big Boy
Music: Missy Elliott, Kelly Clarkson, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Salt n Pepa.

The date of the ceremony has not been announced yet.

