Kelly Clarkson Puts New Twist on Blake Shelton’s Boys ‘Round Here

As Kelly Clarkson came through Blake Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma last Friday (Feb. 8) she decided she just had to pay tribute to her The Voice counterpart. “(Blake is) one of the main reasons why I wanted to do The Voice,” Clarkson admitted to the crowd. “He’s so much fun to work with, He’s a rad dude. You all raise them good here apparently in Oklahoma. You do a good job.”

.@kelly_clarkson done gone and changed “Boys’ Round Here” y’all! We promise you will hear the original on the #FriendsandHeroesTour starting this Thursday! – Team BS pic.twitter.com/F75Pe2pOg5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 13, 2019

She also gave kudos to other Country Stars from the state of Oklahoma, Garth Brooks and her Mother in Law Reba McEntire! Here’s more from Taste of Country Here.

