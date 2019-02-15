Kelly Clarkson Puts New Twist on Blake Shelton’s Boys ‘Round Here
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 9:19 AM

As Kelly Clarkson came through Blake Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma last Friday (Feb. 8) she decided she just had to pay tribute to her The Voice counterpart. “(Blake is) one of the main reasons why I wanted to do The Voice,” Clarkson admitted to the crowd. “He’s so much fun to work with, He’s a rad dude. You all raise them good here apparently in Oklahoma. You do a good job.”

She also gave kudos to other Country Stars from the state of Oklahoma, Garth Brooks and her Mother in Law Reba McEntire! Here’s more from Taste of Country Here.
Kelly is coming to Allstate Arena Friday February 21st. Tickets are available thru Ticketmaster.com but you can also win them buy checking the WCCQ Prize Vault here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Georgia Line Deliver ‘Most Country’ Album to Date Rodney Atkins and Wife Rose Have Unusual Baby Reveal Some New Movies to Check Out This Weekend Country Star Brett Young to Appear on Monday’s “The Bachelor” Valentines Country Rundown Feeling Jilted on Valentines Day, This Is a Classic Way to “Honor” Your Ex!
Comments