Kelly Clarkson Likes Chips!

Dec 10, 2021 @ 6:05pm
  • Kelly Clarkson has a Doritos dilemma. She’s just admitted that she likes to lick the dust off Doritos.
  • “I don’t actually like the chip of Doritos,” Kelly said. “If I ever have a little bag, I’ll lick them and I’ll put them in the trash.”
  • After she admitted to being a “chip licker” on her show and posted it to Instagram fans felt Kelly’s fetish by admitting they were “chip lickers” too.
