Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Antone
Kelly Clarkson Likes Chips!
Dec 10, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Kelly Clarkson has a Doritos dilemma. She’s just admitted that she likes to lick the dust off Doritos.
“I don’t actually like the chip of Doritos,” Kelly said. “If I ever have a little bag, I’ll lick them and I’ll put them in the trash.”
After she admitted to being a “chip licker” on her show and posted it to Instagram fans felt Kelly’s fetish by admitting they were “chip lickers” too.
Popular Posts
KID NEWS: 'Smart Cookies' Know America's Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue & Restaurant with Choctaw Nation
The Most Popular Christmas Present Hiding Spot Is . . .
A North Carolina Man Accidentally Bought 2 Identical Lottery Tickets -- And Won 2 Jackpots
Lockport Man’s Sugar Maple Shot Snags Forest Preserve Photo Contest Win
Recent Posts
Joliet Man Charged in Connection with Uncle’s Murder
1 hour ago
Kelly Clarkson Likes Chips!
2 hours ago
What Is A “Commute”?
4 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On