Kelly Clarkson Had to Sleep in her Car Before ‘American Idol’ Audition – Here’s Why

Her home had burned down. Kelly Clarkson truly suffered through some struggles before she hit it big.

On Wednesday’s episode (December 27) of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the superstar revealed that she travelled from Texas to Los Angeles with a “random individual,” to pursue her music career.

While she was speaking with Kevin Bacon, Kelly said, “Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and I moved from Texas to L.A. with a random stranger.”

The “Footloose” (and many other mega-movies) superstar asked Clarkson how long she lived with the stranger. Kelly said that their apartment burned down, which ended their roommate relationship. Clarkson explained, “Then, I slept in my car for a few days and then tried out for a show called ‘American Idol,’ so it all worked out.”

Have you ever had to live with a stranger or in your car? Necessity can, indeed, be the mother of invention. Desperation is no joke.