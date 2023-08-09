KELLY CLARKSON GUSHES OVER LAINEY WILSON

Kelly Clarkson gushed over Lainey Wilson before covering “Heart Like a Truck” at her Las Vegas residency Saturday (Aug. 5th) night.

The talk show host told the crowd at the Bakkt Theater, that she usually prefers 80s and 90s country music but has a new favorite artist.

Clarkson said, “I had her on my show and I fell in love with her, and her name is Lainey Wilson. I literally spent, in Montana … this summer I listened to this record (Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country album) non-stop.”

