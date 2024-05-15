98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kelly Clarkson Gets Supportive Statement from Al Roker about THIS

May 15, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Al Roker Defends Kelly Clarkson for Taking Weight Loss Medication

Kelly Clarkson has taken a lot of heat, for her decision to take medication to lose weight.  But The Today Show‘s Al Roker isn’t having it.

There’s too much judgment going on.  People, as long as they’re working with their doctors and being healthy about it, people ought to back off and let them live their lives,” says Roker.

He shared that he “took a raft of stuff” after he underwent gastric bypass surgery, in 2002, to lose 100 pounds.  “It’s not easy, whatever you do, so get off people’s backs,” he explained.

[Way to go, Al.  Love one another.  🙂   ~ Mo]

What are your thoughts on Kelly’s weight loss help?

