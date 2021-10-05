Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch, Where Ex Brandon Blackstock Is Living, in Divorce

Kelly Clarkson scores a personal win, from a court hearing to determine if the Montana homes she owns belong solely to her or are subject to a 50/50 split between her and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
According to the law, the Montana ranch belongs to Kelly, because she purchased the ranch before she married, with her own money. “The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entities, as required under the PMA to create marital property,” court documents state.
Two other Montana properties were also awarded, solely, to Clarkson.
Kelly and Brandon officially divorced in August.
Kelly was ordered to pay $200,000 in spousal and child support; though she was granted primary physical custody in November.