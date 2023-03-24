Kelly Clarkson Gets ‘1923’ Star to Reveal her Favorite Store – It’s a Shocker

Helen Mirren Shocks Kelly Clarkson by Revealing her Go-To Store

She may be one of the few actors to ever achieve what’s called “The Triple Crown of Acting,” in both the US and the UK. But Dame Helen Mirren shocked Kelly Clarkson after she revealed her “go-to” store while filming “1923.”

Filming was in Butte, Montana. When she wasn’t filming, Mirren said she would visit Walmart.

Clarkson who has a home there, surprisedly chimed in: “There’s where I go to get groceries because where I live, it’s like super remote, so that’s where I drive to get milk.”

Imagine running into either one of them, or both, as you pop in to get your basics. Wow.

Mirren, who’s 77, said she knows the store “very well… like the back of my hand.”

What is your go-to store?