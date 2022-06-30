Kelly Clarkson “Freaking Out” After Winning Seven Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson is “freaking out” after finding out she has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for her talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’
Kelly took to Instagram to share her excitement saying, “Me and my team are all still freaking out over our wins @DaytimeEmmys.”
She continued by thanking her team, “Thank you so much to the hardworking team behind @kellyclarksonshow for being so incredibly talented and fun to work with. I am so proud and blessed to get to work on this show with all of you! Y’all are amazing!!!”
Kelly won seven out of the nine categories including, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, both for the second consecutive year.
