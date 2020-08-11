Kelly Clarkson Fills in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ after his Bike Crash
The first American Idol and host of “The Voice” will be taking the reins on “America’s Got Talent,” tonight and tomorrow night. Kelly Clarkson made the announcement via Twitter, Monday.
“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for ‘AGT,’ but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat!” she joked. “The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”
Cowell broke his back while he was testing out his new electric bike, over the weekend.
He took to social media to thank the doctors and nurses who helped him following back surgery. Simon then offered some advice: “If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he joked. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”