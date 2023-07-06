Kelly Clarkson and Sterling K Brown Bond Over Not Letting their Kids Win at Games

Sterling K. Brown was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the two discussed their children’s interests.

While the “This Is Us” star revealed that he and his son like playing chess; Brown told Kelly that he doesn’t let his son win.

Clarkson quickly stated that she “hates when parents let their kids win,” because they need to “learn how to lose.” “So when he gets that dub, he knows he earned that joint!” said Brown.

What do you think? I have to agree with these two, for the most part. Sometimes I think it’s OK to let a toddler “win” some small moment, to teach them how fun it is to try. But that’s little kids, you know?