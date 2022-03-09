Kelly Clarkson and her Ex-Husband Settle their Divorce… Ouch.

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, have come to terms with their divorce, at least, the financial ones.
As part of the settlement, Kelly gets primary custody of their two children. Brandon has two more children, from a previous marriage.
The ranch, which the two had shared in Montana, will go to Clarkson on June 1st. But, until then, Blackstock must pay a $12,500 per month rent.
Brandon will also receive spousal support of $115,000 a month from Kelly, until January 2024, along with $45,600 each month, in child support.
According to court documents, Kelly is also paying Brandon $1.3 million, as another part of their settlement.
Ouch.
Blackstock was a producer of the Daytime Emmy-Award winner, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
He is the son of Narvel Blackstock, who is the ex-husband of Reba McEntire. She was his step-mother.
Brandon and Narvel have run Starstruck Management, which (mostly Narvel) had handled Clarkson’s career for years – a period which she has filed legal claims about, for alleged mis-handling of her earnings. Blake Shelton has been a client, of Brandon.