Kelly Clarkson Admits She ‘Cries in the Shower’ Over Divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently sat down to chat with Heather Locklear.
During the interview, Kelly admitted she cries in the shower over her divorce. Clarkson and Locklear agreed that “it feels good to get it out.”
Heather said her publicist refers to crying in the shower as “a baptism.”
Psychologists agree that it’s healthier to cry than to not – just choose your own way.
Locklear, meanwhile, begins a new TV show, soon, after some personal struggles and some years away from acting. It’s produced by Meghan McCain, since she left the daytime talk show, “The View.” It’s a Lifetime movie, called “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.”