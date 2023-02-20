KELLIE PICKLER’S HUSBAND KYLE JACOBS FOUND DEAD
On Friday (2-17) afternoon Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs was found dead from apparent suicide in the couple’s Nashville home.
According to a statement from the Metro Police Department, officers and the Nashville Fire Department responded and said he apparently suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kellie had reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
Kyle co-wrote and produced for several artists and is one of three writers on Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory.”
The day before Kyle’s death, he posted on Instagram in celebration of Lee Brice’s album Hey World being certified platinum. He wrote: “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!” Jacobs co-wrote three songs, played acoustic guitar, sang backup, and also produced the album.
Kellie and Kyle just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month. he was 49.
In 2015 Kellie Pickler and Her Husband Kyle Jacobs came on The Real.. Kyle was a talented musician and you could see the love they had for each other.. prayers of comfort to Kellie.. Kyle will live on through his music. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3ANcaS1G60
Kellie Pickler’s husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, has died. https://t.co/G5kGuOOLKS pic.twitter.com/4BpKMWlNFv
