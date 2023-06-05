Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide

Kellie Pickler‘s husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his life in their home… And now the country singer has moved out.

Jacobs was found, dead, on February 17, in their Tennessee mansion.

Pickler was sleeping when Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

“She blames herself for not seeing the signs,” an insider revealed. “She can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends.”

No word, yet, that the home is on the market.

According to the official autopsy, Jacobs suffered from “chronic alcohol use.”

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

Call this number or click on it: