Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide

June 5, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Kellie Pickler‘s husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his life in their home…  And now the country singer has moved out.

Jacobs was found, dead, on February 17, in their Tennessee mansion.

Pickler was sleeping when Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

She blames herself for not seeing the signs,” an insider revealed.  “She can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends.”

No word, yet, that the home is on the market.

According to the official autopsy, Jacobs suffered from “chronic alcohol use.”

Call this number or click on it:  988

