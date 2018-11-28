Kellie Pickler In Stitches As Luke Bryan Shakes It In Kitchen

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Country singer Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 'What Makes You Country' tour stop at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan joined Kellie Pickler in the Pickler & Ben kitchen for some laughs and a taste of how Bryan whips up his family’s favorite, chicken rice soup.

Besides making a few health code mistakes like touching the spoon to his head and putting it back in the soup, “Hey, my mother grew up cooking with a cigarette in her mouth so…” Bryan laughed. While the soup was finishing up, Ben decided to compare his dance moves to Bryan as they all came together for a dance party.

Not only can Bryan make it hot on stage, but he can also heat up things in the kitchen with his soup and his dance moves. Check out the video .