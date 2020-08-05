Kelis reveals she’s expecting her third child: “Table for 5, please”

Michael Tran/FilmMagicCongratulations are in order: Kelis has announced that she’s expecting her third child with her husband, Mike Mora.
On Wednesday, the “Milkshake” singer-turned-chef shared the exciting news and a picture of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.
“Chef Kelis – table for five, please,” she wrote. “We’re adding one more! Happy to announce that I’m expecting.”
The couple married in 2014 and share a four-year-old son, Shepard. Kelis also has an 11-year-old son named Knight, from her first marriage to rapper Nas.
In a message to fellow Black mothers, she wrote, “There are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”
Kelis also announced her partnership with First Response Pregnancy, “as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for Black women and mothers.”
“Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel most comfortable,” she advised other expectant mothers. “It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community.”
Lena Waithe, Natasha Beddingfield, Ro James, and more flooded Kelis’ comments with congrats and praise for her new bundle of joy.
“Awwwwww, how sweet. Congratulations” added Jill Scott.
By Rachel George
