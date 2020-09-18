Keke Palmer shoots her shot at Issa Rae to join the upcoming fifth season of ‘Insecure’
Chance DavisKeke Palmer may have landed herself another TV gig.
After sharing her “excitement” for the upcoming fifth season of Insecure, Palmer took to social media to pitch the show’s creator and star, Issa Rae, a brand new character that she’d love to play.
“Hey @IssaRae there’s been a mix up,” she tweeted on Friday. “I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it.”
“We can’t let them down,” she continued. “Put me in to beat Condola’s [butt] real quick.”
On the hit HBO series, Condola, played by Christina Elmore, is the new girlfriend of Rae’s ex boyfriend Lawrence. When Rae’s character and Lawrence start to patch things up, Condola reveals to Lawrence that she is pregnant with their child.
“I just turned 27 @issarae, I’m starting to appear as an adult now. I’m ready!,” Palmer writes on Instagram, captioning an image of her tweet. “Or let’s just kill her … off frfr (but continue to pay the actress because she was great!)”
After fans weighed in, with many of them supporting and agreeing with Palmer’s possible role, Issa Rae responded.
“STAND DOWN, KEKE! (but also stand by),” Rae wrote, teasing the possibility.
Apparently, that was good enough for Palmer who later commented back at Rae, “come on STAND BY!”
There’s no word yet on if Palmer will be officially added to the upcoming fifth season of Insecure.
By Candice Williams
