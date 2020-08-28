Keke Palmer shares her new EP, ‘Virgo Tendencies Pt. ‘
Chance Davis
Keke Palmer has shared hew new EP, Virgo Tendenices Pt. 1.
One week into the Virgo zodiac sign, the 27-year-old singer and multi-hyphenated star dropped her latest album, boasting irresistible tracks like “Marvelous” with 24hrs, hilarious skits on “Let’s Have a Keke,” and “Quarantine Blues,” as well as her previous singles, “Thick,” and “Snack.”
The 12-track project opens with “1-800-Keke,” a phone-sex hotline interlude where she sells a man his dream fantasy, followed by the dance-pop track, “Dreamcatcher.”
Earlier this week, Keke dropped a music video for the album’s title track, through it doesn’t appear on the EP.
Between releasing this new project and preparing for a role on the Disney reboot of The Proud Family, Keke has no plans on having a seat anytime soon.
“As long as I am passionate and have a lot to say, I’m going to be banging, banging, banging, banging, banging stuff out,” she said during a New York Times interview. “I still have so many ideas that I haven’t gotten out, to say.”
To those who ask when Keke will take a break, she says, “I won’t be chilling anytime soon, soon, soon.”
Check out Keke Palmer this Sunday as the host of the MTV Video Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.