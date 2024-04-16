98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith’s recorded a duet with Lainey, and he’s “ready for it to come out”

April 16, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Share
ABC

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have recorded a duet — and it might be dropping soon.

In a recent interview with ET, Keith revealed that he’s already got a collab with Lainey in the cans and is beaming with excitement to release it. 

“So, ‘Straight Line,’ [was the] first single, ‘Messed Up as Me,’ just came out in February, and we have another single coming out [in May] — that’s a duet,” Keith said. “So excited to get that out.”

Could this duet be the one with Lainey?

“You just never know!” Keith teased. “We recorded it last summer, and I’ve been having to sit on this thing since then, so I’m ready for it to come out. Then the album later this year.”

While you wait for May’s release, you can check out “Straight Line” and “Messed Up as Me” wherever you enjoy music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out
5

Veterinarians: Declawing Cats Is Harmful - Try This Instead

Recent Posts