Keith Whitley To Be Remembered With Star-Studded Memorial Concert

Lorrie Morgan, center, arrives with her son Jesse Keith Whitley, right, and daughter Morgan Gaddis at the ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Mark Chesnutt, Tracy Lawrence, and Joe Diffie will be among the artists marking the 30th anniversary of the death of Keith Whitley with an all-star concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. Rolling Stone reports the event will take place on May 9th and will be hosted by Whitley’s widow Lorrie Morgan and their son Jesse Keith Whitley, who will also perform. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 29th) at 10 a.m. CT at cmatheater.com.

Whitley died on May 9, 1989 of alcohol poisoning at the age of 33. At the time, he had charted three consecutive Number One singles with “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” “When You Say Nothing at All” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” After his death, two more of his songs reached the top of the charts – “ I Wonder Do You Think of Me” and “It Ain’t Nothin’.”