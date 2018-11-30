Keith Urban’s Music City Midnight to be part of “NBC’s New Year’s Eve”

ABC/Image Group LA This year, you can watch Keith Urban ring in the New Year live from Nashville on NBC.

While this is the third year in a row that the CMA Entertainer of the Year has headlined the gathering known as Music City Midnight, it’s the first time it’s gotten such extensive national coverage.

It’ll be part of NBC’s New Year’s Eve, hosted by Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen live from New York City’s Times Square with comedian Leslie Jones. The show goes from 10-11 p.m. ET, breaks for the news, and then returns from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Look for more musical acts to be added as the New Year approaches.

