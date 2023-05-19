98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith Urban’s excited to mentor the ‘American Idol’ finalists

May 19, 2023 2:53PM CDT
Share
Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Keith Urban is guest mentoring and performing his uplifting song “Wild Hearts” on the upcoming American Idol season 21 finale.

This marks the first time Keith is returning to the show as a guest mentor, after serving as a judge for seasons 12 to 15 of the competition show.

“To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible,” Keith tells People. “That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one.”

Besides Keith, country music fans can also look forward to performances from Jelly Roll and reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson.

The 2023 American Idol finale airs Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hid That Gift So Well - You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

Miranda Lambert Doesn't Understand Having Time For Hate
5

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS

Recent Posts