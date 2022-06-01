KEITH URBAN WRAPS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Keith Urban is tying up some loose ends while getting set to launch The Speed Of Now World Tour. He just wrapped his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace over the weekend, where wife, Nicole Kidman made a quick appearance on stage. We talked to Keith about his shows in Sin City and he told us this: “It’s wide open. I mean, you, you’re ready for anything in Vegas, but the energy from the crowd every night is phenomenal.”
