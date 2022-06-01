      Breaking News
KEITH URBAN WRAPS LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Jun 1, 2022 @ 7:18am
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Keith Urban is tying up some loose ends while getting set to launch The Speed Of Now World Tour. He just wrapped his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace over the weekend, where wife, Nicole Kidman made a quick appearance on stage. We talked to Keith about his shows in Sin City and he told us this: “It’s wide open. I mean, you, you’re ready for anything in Vegas, but the energy from the crowd every night is phenomenal.”

FAST FACTS

  • Keith will be at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Fest on June 9th.
  • Keith is currently making his way up the charts with “Wild Hearts.”

