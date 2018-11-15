Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year, co-host Carrie Underwood nabs Female Vocalist of the year, at 52nd annual CMA Awards

ABCThe 52nd Annual CMA Awards aired tonight on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a list of the winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Keith Urban

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Keith Urban accepts award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Male Vocalist

Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist

Carrie Underwood

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Carrie Underwood accepts award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Vocal Group

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John and J.T. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne accept the Vocal Duo of the Year Award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Album

Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

New Artist

Luke Combs

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Recording artist Luke Combs accepts an award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Song of the Year

“Broken Halos”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos”

Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb

Musician

Mac McAnally

Musical Event

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

Music Video

“Marry Me”

Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy