Keith Urban Will Star with Isla Fisher in a New Animated Movie

Nov 28, 2020 @ 9:51am

Several celebs are teaming up to star in a Netflix movie – to celebrate Australia.

Set to appear in Back to the Outback are:  Isla Fisher, Eric Bana, Keith Urban, and Tim Minchin.

The animated movie will apparently cost $10 million to make; and will be a love letter to the country.

There is no word yet on when the film will be released.  Nor is there any mention (…yet?…) of involvement from Urban’s wife, fellow Aussie and Academy Award winner, Nicole Kidman.

