Keith Urban will be the special guest on a new “country twerk” song from Breland
ABC/Mark LevineAtlanta-based upstart Breland dropped a bombshell during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay on Wednesday night: He’s planning to feature Keith Urban on an upcoming new track, which he describes as “country twerk.”
Even before officially announcing that a duet was in the works, Breland had been teasing some kind of collaboration with the country superstar.
Earlier in the week, he posted a montage video of himself quietly geeking out over getting to visit Keith’s house, ending the clip by proclaiming “I’m in Keith Urban’s house!” before panning across a recording studio to reveal Keith smiling and strumming a guitar.
Keith isn’t the first country A-lister who’s teamed up with Breland. Sam Hunt recently jumped on a remix of the rising singer-songwriter’s “My Truck,” a swagger-filled, genre-blending ode to the singer’s favorite set of wheels.
In addition to making waves with big-name collaborations, Breland recently marked Juneteenth by releasing Rage & Sorrow, an introspective, three-track EP that addresses police brutality, racism and his complicated relationship with masculinity.
By Carena Liptak
