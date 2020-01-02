Keith Urban Ushers In New Year With Stevie Nicks
Keith Urban ushered in the New Year in Nashville on Tuesday (Dec. 31st) night for the fourth year in a row in the city’s downtown, playing for a reported crowd of more than 175,000 people. He was joined by Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, the Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy, Kalie Shorr, the Fisk Jubilee Singers and rock icon Stevie Nicks.
Keith and Stevie teamed up for a version of her 1981 duet with the late Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” along with “Second Hand News” and “Edges of Seventeen.”
He was also joined by his wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters on stage during the Music City Note Drop at midnight.