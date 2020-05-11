Keith Urban To Release New Album In September
Keith Urban will release his new studio album, titled The Speed of Now Part 1, on September 18th. He shared the news via a YouTube video on Friday (May 8th).
Keith said, “In October 2019 this album title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. But music (for me) has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning.”
The album’s first single, “We Were,” climbed to Number Four on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
His latest single from the new project, “God Whispered Your Name,” sits at Number 14.