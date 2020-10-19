Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood Items Up For Auction To Benefit ACM’s Lifting Lives
Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Carrie Underwood have all contributed items to an auction to benefit ACM’s Lifting Lives charitable arm. The money for this auction is earmarked for music industry employees whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.
Keith, Taylor Swift, actor Bradley Cooper, Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill all donated guitars to the auction, which runs through Oct. 29th via Christie’s online auction.
Other items include McGraw’s F131 Hellcat motorcycle, Underwood’s gown she wore to the Academy of Country Music Awards show last month, a bedazzled dulcimer owned by Dolly Parton for 30 years, and Sheryl Crow’s vintage Baldoni accordion.
Taylor Swift’s signed black Gibson acoustic guitar is the one she played during her live debut performance of her new song “betty” in September.
Bradley Cooper’s electric guitar is the one he played as country singer Jackson Maine in the 2018 film A Star is Born.
Click HERE to see All the Items Up for Auction