      Weather Alert

Keith Urban Talks ‘Panicked Calls’ About Replacing Adele

Feb 17, 2022 @ 7:52am

Keith Urban was a guest on People (The TV Show) where he revealed he received “panicked” calls after Adele canceled her Las Vegas residency.  Keith added five more shows for his scheduled at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, between March 25th to April 2nd.

“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it,”

Urban says he is very excited to take the stage at Ceasars Palace saying,

“I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”

Popular Posts
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat
SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine’s Day DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy and Economical
Zac Brown Band: 'Countin' Down The Days' To Hitting The Road
FGL Celebrates New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
Connect With Us Listen To Us On