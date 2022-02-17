Keith Urban Talks ‘Panicked Calls’ About Replacing Adele

Keith Urban was a guest on People (The TV Show) where he revealed he received “panicked” calls after Adele canceled her Las Vegas residency. Keith added five more shows for his scheduled at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, between March 25th to April 2nd.
“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it,”
Urban says he is very excited to take the stage at Ceasars Palace saying,
“I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”