November 7, 2022 4:16PM CST
Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment

Keith Urban is starting a new residency in Las Vegas. This will be his second time doing a Vegas residency.

It kicks off march 3rd at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. It is a 16-date run and tickets go on sale November 12th.

You can catch Keith on November 9th on Good Morning America performing. About the GMA performance he said, I love playing on the plaza, but I don’t know that I’m ever going to get used to getting up at 4:30 in the morning to sing.

