Keith Urban Talks Concerts!

Apr 29, 2022 @ 4:05pm
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Keith Urban On Seeing Johnny Cash In Concert … “The first concert that my dad took my brother and I to was Johnny Cash, and that’s probably the most powerful first image that I have of watching someone perform. I remember ‘cause it was very rowdy, you know, and I remember it was so noisy and at a certain point the spotlight hit the stage and Johnny walked out to the microphone, had a little chat, got his guitar on and then the entire place went dead silent. And I just remember this big white beam coming across the top of my head up to the stage, and from this roar – massive roar – to dead silence where you could hear a pin drop and this man and his guitar singing, I was just mesmerized.”

