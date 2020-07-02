      Weather Alert

Keith Urban Talks About Recording Songs He Didn’t Write

Jul 2, 2020 @ 11:29am

Keith Urban’s album “The Speed of Now Pt. 1” will arrive, September 18th.  Urban recently spoke about “God’s Country,” which is a song he didn’t write.  Urban says that he sometimes has a hard time, making a song fit.  “It either works or it doesn’t…it’s like seeing a great jacket in the store and you put it on and ask a friend, ‘is it me?’ and they respond, ‘not really,’ and then you try to make it yours – and buy it, anyway – then never wear it again.”

Urban says, if you record a song that you didn’t write, the “rule of thumb” would be to record a song that you wish you’d written.

TAGS
#GodsCountry #KeithUrban #TheSpeedOfNow
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics