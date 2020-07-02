Keith Urban Talks About Recording Songs He Didn’t Write
Keith Urban’s album “The Speed of Now Pt. 1” will arrive, September 18th. Urban recently spoke about “God’s Country,” which is a song he didn’t write. Urban says that he sometimes has a hard time, making a song fit. “It either works or it doesn’t…it’s like seeing a great jacket in the store and you put it on and ask a friend, ‘is it me?’ and they respond, ‘not really,’ and then you try to make it yours – and buy it, anyway – then never wear it again.”
Urban says, if you record a song that you didn’t write, the “rule of thumb” would be to record a song that you wish you’d written.