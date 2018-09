Keith Urban gave 14 year old Hailey Benedict the chance of a lifetime in front of 20,000 people at a recent concert.

Urban learned that Baldwin wanted to be a singer, songwriter when she grows up so he stopped his concert, handed her a guitar, and let her perform an original song called, “Clean Slate.”

The crowd loved her performance and Urban gave her a hug after her performance for good measure. Plus, he posted the moment on his Facebook page.

Here’s the video from SuperStar Magazine