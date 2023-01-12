Keith Urban ‘Shocked And Saddened’ By The Death Of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

(Photo By Debra L. Rothenberg/Wireimage)

Keith Urban is one of many country artists taking a moment to acknowledge the passing of Jeff Beck, of The Yardbirds.

In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck’s influence on him, and remembered one special evening they shared together.

“I am SO grateful to my friend Scott Bradoka for inviting me to come see Jeff play last September,” Urban continued. “We stood side stage with Billy Gibbons watching Jeff cast the spell that only he could — with nothing more than a Strat, some pedals, a couple of amps and his ‘otherworldly talent. ‘God bless you, Jeff. Thank you for your light, RIP brother.”

Beck died on Tuesday (Jan. 10), according to a statement posted to his social media on behalf of his family. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement reads.