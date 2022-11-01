98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Keith Urban shares behind-the-scenes video playing guitar riffs on “Street Called Main”

November 1, 2022 1:56PM CDT
Share
Keith Urban shares behind-the-scenes video playing guitar riffs on “Street Called Main”

UMG Nashville

Keith Urban is showing fans the process of recording his new song, “Street Called Main.” 

In a behind-the-scenes video, Keith can be seen rehearsing guitar riffs in the studio and laughing as he messes up a chord. “Hello,” he says while repeatedly smacking his head. 

“That’s the hardest thing to get,” he remarks while hitting the wrong note, playing it multiple times to try to fix the error. The singer intently listens to the track as he tries to match the melody on guitar, finally getting a particularly challenging riff correct at video’s end. 

“….there were a few potholes in the street called Main,” he captions the video. 

Keith is in the process of recording a new album that’s slated for release in 2023. He’s currently on his headlining The Speed of Now World Tour, which concludes November 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He’ll head over to his native Australia for a string of dates in December. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts