Keith Urban Says Audience has “Renewed Love” on ‘The Speed of Now’ World Tour

Aug 5, 2022 @ 10:00am

Keith Urban recently released “The Speed of Now,” and as the country superstar is in the middle of a global tour, he has noticed something.

Urban says there’s been a shift in the audience:  “It’s the energy that the crowd gives that just makes it feel amazing.”  He describes it as a post-pandemic, aftermath of lockdown kind of re-connection.

He adds:  “But I could tell in the audience there’s a renewed love and appreciation for the moment.”

Urban is on “The Speed of Now” tour through February 2023.

MEANWHILE:

Urban’s wife, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, is working on a new romantic comedy with Kathy Bates and Zac Efron.  The movie has no official title, yet.  Kidman’s recent movie role as Lucille Ball garnered award nominations for her.

