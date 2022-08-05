Keith Urban Says Audience has “Renewed Love” on ‘The Speed of Now’ World Tour

Keith Urban recently released “The Speed of Now,” and as the country superstar is in the middle of a global tour, he has noticed something.
Urban says there’s been a shift in the audience: “It’s the energy that the crowd gives that just makes it feel amazing.” He describes it as a post-pandemic, aftermath of lockdown kind of re-connection.
He adds: “But I could tell in the audience there’s a renewed love and appreciation for the moment.”
Urban is on “The Speed of Now” tour through February 2023.
MEANWHILE:
Urban’s wife, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, is working on a new romantic comedy with Kathy Bates and Zac Efron. The movie has no official title, yet. Kidman’s recent movie role as Lucille Ball garnered award nominations for her.