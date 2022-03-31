      Weather Alert

KEITH URBAN RELEASES NEW MUSIC TODAY

Mar 31, 2022 @ 5:01am
(Photo By Debra L. Rothenberg/Wireimage)

Keith Urban is releasing a new song today (Thursday, March 31st) called “Nightfalls.” He teased the music on social media earlier this week from backstage during his latest Vegas residency run of dates in a two-part video message.

Keith continues performing at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace  Las Vegas residency through Saturday (April 2nd). Later next month, he heads to the U.K. for a string of shows before returning to Vegas for three dates in May.

Keith’s The Speed of Now Tour kicks off on June 17th in Tampa, FL with special guest Ingrid Andress.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban)

