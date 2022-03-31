KEITH URBAN RELEASES NEW MUSIC TODAY

Keith Urban is releasing a new song today (Thursday, March 31st) called “Nightfalls.” He teased the music on social media earlier this week from backstage during his latest Vegas residency run of dates in a two-part video message.
Keith continues performing at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas residency through Saturday (April 2nd). Later next month, he heads to the U.K. for a string of shows before returning to Vegas for three dates in May.
Keith’s The Speed of Now Tour kicks off on June 17th in Tampa, FL with special guest Ingrid Andress.
