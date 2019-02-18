Keith Urban Performs with Post Malone to Honor Elvis

Well you don’t see that everyday! Hip-Hop superstar Post Malone joined forces with Keith Urban to honor Elvis on NBC…and it was outstanding! They shared the night of amazing performances on NBC, including Ed Sheeran, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town and many more! NBC recreated the look and feel of the iconic Elvis “’68 Comeback Special.”

But one of the standout highlights for me was Keith Urban and Post Malone’s bluesy duet of “Baby What You Want Me To Do.” See for yourself, watch here: