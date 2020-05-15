Keith Urban Performs Unannounced Drive-In Show For First Responders
Keith Urban performed a live concert for over 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, and staff from Tennessee’s Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Thursday (May 14).
“I’m a musician, I have to play,” Urban said to moviegoers at Nashville’s Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater. Although dive-in concerts have been done in Europe, this is the first live concert at a drive-in done in the United States.
Over 125 cars were present during the live concert, they honked their horns and flashed their lights in appreciation of Urban’s gift of music.
“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” said Urban. “And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun….and I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”
