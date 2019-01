AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: Keith Urban attends A Conversation with Keith Urban 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Keith Urban played to a packed pre-game parking lot crowd prior to the College Football Championship game on Monday (January 7th) night between Alabama and Clemson where he performed for nearly 90 minutes. Keith heads to Australia later this month to continue is Graffiti U World Tour. Check it out: