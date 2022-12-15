Keith Urban Pays Visit To Three Nashville Charities

Before heading out on the final dates on his 2022 The Speed of Now Tour in his native Australia, Keith Urban paid a visit to three Nashville-based charities to spend some time and donate money. Music Health Alliance, Thistle Farms, and the Nashville Food Project each received a check adding up to a combined total of $200,000.

Via a release, Keith said, “I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable. Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

Keith presented a check for $100,000 to Music Health Alliance, an organization which provides healthcare resources for music professionals. Checks for $50,000 each were presented to the Nashville Food Project, which helps alleviate hunger across the city, and Thistle Farms, which “provides healing and hope for women who’ve survived trafficking, prostitution and addiction,” according to People.com.

The outlet reports that Keith and his family also donated another $50,000 to Vanderbilt Breast Cancer research.

Keith will wrap up the Australian leg of his tour on Saturday (December 17th) in Melbourne.

