Keith Urban Nominated For Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Several prominent artists and songwriters are up for consideration for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Keith Urban.

On Friday (June 30), the 13 nominees were announced across the categories of Contemporary Songwriter/Artists and Contemporary Songwriters. Nominated for Songwriter/Artists are Keith Urban, The Chicks’ fiddle player Martie Maguire, Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman, and the duo of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

“We congratulate this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories,” Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Executive Director Mark Ford says in a press release. “Their nominations are richly deserved. We look forward in several weeks to announcing those who will be inducted this fall as members of our Class of 2023.”

Brooks, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, Bill Anderson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Amy Grant and Bobbie Gentry are among the many cross-genre artists who’ve been inducted into the Hall of Fame since it was founded in 1970.

