Keith Urban Named Mega Mentor

Keith Urban will serve as Mega Mentor on season 25 of the four-time Emmy winning, Monday night NBC series… The Voice. The Grammy winner will join coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Reba McEntire to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds.

We talked to Keith and asked him what it means to him, to mentor young talent:

“Just getting good advice and honest advice was something I really loved and needed, so it was a no-brainer when I got asked to do it. The first one I got asked to do was be a coach on The Voice in Australia on their first season, and I did it. I loved it. Then I did quite a few seasons of American Idol as a judge on American Idol and loved it. So, when The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love. I love that the most. I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way. Nobody wants to get humiliated in front of people, but you do need honest advice as well, so I love that opportunity.”