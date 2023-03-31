Keith Urban Makes “Memories That Will Last A Lifetime” For A Resilient Young Fan

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

March 31, 2023 9:11AM CDT
A young family watched Keith Urban in Peoria, Illinois. While carrying his 6-year-old son Kellen, Chase Hammock held a yellow sign with a message of survival and hope. “I wasn’t supposed to walk. I wasn’t supposed to talk. Now I’m jammin’ to Keith Urban,” the sign said.  Keith hugged and a fist-bump to Kellen. Whitney Donaldson marveled at the amazing moment. She captioned the video on Instagram: “Memories that will last a lifetime.”

