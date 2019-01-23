Keith Urban Makes aTeens Night During Concert
By Roy Gregory
Jan 23, 2019 @ 6:22 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 07: Keith Urban attends the 65th Annual BMI Country awards on November 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Keith Urban performed in Tamworth at a drought relief concert last night to give his support at their country music festival and left a memento with one concertgoer she’ll never forget.
16-year-old Maddie Warren, who was in attendance, was sought after by Urban for all her hard work during the droughts and gave her his electric guitar.
Maddie was at the concert for some R&R after spending much of her school holiday hauling sheep out of dried-up dams.
Maddie, who’s also a musician, was overwhelmed by the gift.  Here’s some pictures and the complete story from ABC.net.au.

