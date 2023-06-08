Keith Urban Likens CMA Fest To A ‘Summer Camp’

Keith Urban has attended and performed at CMA Fest since its old “Fan Fair” days.

Despite being a veteran performer now, Keith still relishes the fun and camaraderie of the annual festival’s events.

“I love it! It’s like summer camp. I mean, it is!” shares Keith. “It’s a chance to obviously see a lot of people I don’t normally see. I don’t know. It’s just palpable.”

“Since Fan Fair, it’s just been that sort of week-plus of energy; the town just explodes, and what it is we love about this genre and the community aspect of it,” he adds. “I always love it.”

