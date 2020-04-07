Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves Sign On For Global Special To Fight COVID-19
Keith Urban and Kacey Musgraves are among the stars taking part in One World: Together At Home, a global televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, airing on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the show will be hosted by late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will feature Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stevie Wonder, among others.
One World: Together At Home will basically air on every network including CBS, BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S, ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19, 2020.